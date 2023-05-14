Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $2,117,381.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,835,837.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,984,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,835,837.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 821,268 shares of company stock worth $21,286,560. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

