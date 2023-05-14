WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of WD-40 worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD-40 Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $192.49 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

