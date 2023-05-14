Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Westlake worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WLK opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

