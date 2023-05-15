10,765 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

