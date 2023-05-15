1,831 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,114,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $138.10 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.