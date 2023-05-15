1,992 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

