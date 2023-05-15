2,987 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 125,531 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,814,000 after acquiring an additional 288,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 109,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,654,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

