4,591 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $163.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,526 shares of company stock worth $36,710,417 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

