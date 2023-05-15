4,877 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

SLB stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

