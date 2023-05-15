5,763 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

OVV opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

