681 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Price Performance

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $331.66 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

