7,559 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

WOLF opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

