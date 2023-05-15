8,946 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 74.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Management Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,470,136.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

