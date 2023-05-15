A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

