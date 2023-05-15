AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on AAON. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

