Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

