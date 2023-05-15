Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $157.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.