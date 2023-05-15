Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

