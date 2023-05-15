Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $101.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.