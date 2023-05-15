AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 554,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 147.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 58,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AFC Gamma by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AFC Gamma by 81.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFCG. JMP Securities downgraded AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

