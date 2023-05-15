Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Affirm were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $12.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

