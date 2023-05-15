Agenus Inc Purchases 22,065 Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12.

NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.72 on Monday. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $172,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

