AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGIL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of AgileThought from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgileThought

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AgileThought by 15.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 377,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of AgileThought by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,623,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought Price Performance

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.29.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

