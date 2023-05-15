AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 388,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 986,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,608 shares of company stock worth $3,592,766 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

