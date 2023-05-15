Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $105.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.