Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $100,670.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.7 %

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $153.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

