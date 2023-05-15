Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $25.07 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

