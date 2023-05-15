Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

