Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.