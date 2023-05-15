American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AFG opened at $116.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

