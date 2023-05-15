American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

American States Water Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $91.77 on Monday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

American States Water Profile

