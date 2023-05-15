Analysts Offer Predictions for Dillard’s, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.64 per share.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

Dillard’s Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of DDS opened at $283.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

