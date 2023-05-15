Analyzing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -15.35% -24.73% -10.36% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $36.16 million 0.99 -$5.55 million ($0.15) -6.87 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Calmare Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Calmare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

