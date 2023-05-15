Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,592 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 506,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 259,286 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

