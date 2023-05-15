Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Insider James Garner Acquires 300,000 Shares

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANPGet Rating) insider James Garner purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$22,200.00 ($15,102.04).

Antisense Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Antisense Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antisense Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of novel antisense pharmaceuticals in Australia. Its product pipeline comprises ATL1102, an antisense inhibitor of CD49d, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, asthma, and other inflammatory indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antisense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antisense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.