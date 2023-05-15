Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($57.14) to €53.00 ($58.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aperam from €31.40 ($34.51) to €33.60 ($36.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Price Performance

APEMY stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

Aperam Announces Dividend

About Aperam

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.77%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

Further Reading

