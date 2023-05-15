Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $129.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

