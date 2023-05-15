ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 245,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

