Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
ARYMF opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. Argosy Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.78.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
