Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

ARYMF opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. Argosy Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.78.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

