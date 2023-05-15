Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS AZMCF opened at $2.95 on Monday. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
