Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 125 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $292.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day moving average is $221.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.