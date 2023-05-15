Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 889 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,311 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.