Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

VNO stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

