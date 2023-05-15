Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,155,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 156,262 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 846,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 22,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,740,807.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $123.93 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

