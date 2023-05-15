Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AM opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

