Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,982,100. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.