Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $88.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $94.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

