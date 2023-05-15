Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,714 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in agilon health were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,811.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,103 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.