Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,534 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $114,985,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 54.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,011,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $8.19 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 134.14% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

