Arizona State Retirement System Buys 465 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

